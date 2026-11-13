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Canada's Lesser-Known Lake Park Is A Boating Paradise To Enjoy Fishing, Beaches, And Camping
By Tori Jane,9 days ago
When it comes to lesser-known outdoor escapes in Canada, not many of them can boast world-class fishing, sandy beaches, and a photogenic campground all in one. There is a small park in Manitoba, though, that fits the bill perfectly. Bakers Narrows Provincial Park is 358.3 acres of natural splendor, featuring the 70,000-acre Lake Athapapuskow as its cerulean centerpiece. Officially designated in 1961, it's a quick 15 minutes from nearby Flin Flon, Manitoba, via Provincial Trunk Highway 10.