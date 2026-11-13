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12 Species That Never Stop Growing
By Jan,9 days ago
The natural world is full of wonders, and among them are species that defy common expectations. Unlike humans and most other organisms, some animals continue to grow throughout their lives. These perpetual growers employ fascinating biological strategies, often becoming truly gigantic. In this article, we’ll introduce you to twelve mesmerizing species that never stop growing, uncovering the secrets behind their constant development.