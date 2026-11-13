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Man charged in Brattleboro school threats has ties to area, police say
By WCAX News Team,8 days ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Connecticut man facing charges in connection with threatening calls involving Brattleboro schools has ties to the community, police say. Police say Jacob Cunningham called the department’s dispatch center Tuesday, threatening to shoot elementary school students. Police immediately deployed officers to all Brattleboro-area schools while...
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