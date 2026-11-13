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Albuquerque Officer T-Boned at San Pedro and Zuni, Driver Faces DWI Charge
By Gus Reimers,7 days ago
San Pedro Dr. SE & Zuni Rd. SE — Reported Intersection of Officer T-Boning. An Albuquerque police officer was left with minor scrapes after a driver slammed into their vehicle at the intersection of San Pedro Drive SE and Zuni Road SE, and that driver is now facing a DWI charge. Police said the officer was T-boned at the intersection, and the man behind the wheel was arrested shortly after.
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