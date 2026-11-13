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2026 state Christmas tree arrives at SC House
By Submitted,10 days ago
South Carolina’s official Christmas tree arrived at the South Carolina State House in Columbia on Monday, Nov. 9, following a brief press conference on the North Lawn. Charlene Slaughter, director of communications with Experience Columbia SC, thanked the many individuals and organizations that helped make this year’s tree possible. Experience Columbia SC is the presenting sponsor of the 60th annual Governor’s Carolighting.
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