undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“It feels immoral": Small businesses struggle with rising healthcare premiums
By Samantha Fields,7 days ago
This time of year is nerve-wracking for Cindy Wheeler. As vice president and operations manager at Beacon’s Closet, which has four vintage and thrift stores in New York City, it’s her job to figure out health insurance for their nearly 50 full-time employees. It’s always a lot of work in the lead up to open enrollment. But this year has been something else.
12