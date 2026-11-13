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Cubs Indeed Have ‘Strong Interest’ in Japanese RHP Kaima Taira
By Evan Altman,10 days ago
The Cubs’ interest in Japanese righty Kaima Taira had been implicit for the most part until Bruce Levine called it “strong” on Wednesday. He included the White Sox in that tweet, and we know that the Padres, Blue Jays, Angels, Mets, Rangers, and Yankees have all spoken with or scouted Taira. His market will be interesting because he’s a study in contrasts.