undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Saline County Airport Commission to discuss Amazon drone deliveries, hangar sales, and 2027 budget Nov. 17
By Shelli Poole,10 days ago
The Saline County Airport Commission will meet Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, to discuss how potential Amazon drone delivery operations could affect general aviation flights, review private hangar transactions, and consider its proposed 2027 operating budget. This regular monthly session is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Saline County...
1