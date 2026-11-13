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Nvidia did not have a succession plan. Why?
By Stephanie Hughes,7 days ago
It’s the job of the company’s board to cultivate a successor. But CEOs often resist that, and boards can become deferential to founding leaders. Until this week, Nvidia had only ever had one CEO. Jensen Huang had served in that role since he co-founded the company more than 30 years ago. Now, Colette Kress, previously the company’s chief financial officer, will take on the head job while the company searches for someone to fill the role permanently.