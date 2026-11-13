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Canadiens Caufield Made History On Thursday Night
By Karine Hains,9 days ago
While most of the Montreal Canadiens’ offense came from depth players in Thursday night's 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins, one member of the first line got on the boards: Cole Caufield. The American sniper, picked 15th overall in the 2019 draft, found the back of the net for the eighth straight game against the Habs’ divisional rival. That’s an impressive feat on its own, but he’s the first player in Sainte-Flanelle history to do it.