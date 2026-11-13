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Violet Grohl Shares Dystopian New Song ‘Metal Birds’ From ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,8 days ago
The track lands near the close of the 29-song soundtrack album, a week before the new Panem film reaches theaters. Violet Grohl has shared a new song, “Metal Birds,” from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album), the companion album to the latest film in the Hunger Games franchise. The song arrives with the full soundtrack album, released November 13, 2026, through MCA, one week before Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping opens in theaters everywhere on November 20.