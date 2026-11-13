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IDK Joins Shady Records And Interscope For All Future Releases
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,8 days ago
The Maryland rapper marks the move with “Welcome,” a new Eminem collaboration produced by J Dilla. IDK has partnered with Shady Records and Interscope Records for all of his future releases, a move Interscope announced on Friday, November 13, alongside “Welcome,” his new collaboration with Eminem produced by the late J Dilla. The announcement confirms a business connection that the week’s rollout had been building toward in public, step by step, and it places one of hip-hop’s most self-directed artists inside one of the genre’s most storied label lineages.