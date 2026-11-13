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Taylor Swift To Perform At CMA Awards For First Time In 13 Years
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,8 days ago
Thirteen years after her last performance on the CMA Awards stage, Swift returns to Bridgestone Arena on November 18 as a Single of the Year nominee. Taylor Swift is going back to where so much of her story began. The Country Music Association and ABC announced on Friday, November 13, that Swift will perform at “The 60th Annual CMA Awards,” ending a 13-year gap since she last sang on the show. The ceremony airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18, from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with streaming available the next day on Hulu.