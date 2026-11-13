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Benny The Butcher & Black Soprano Family – A Friend Of Ours 2
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,8 days ago
Benny The Butcher and Black Soprano Family have released A Friend Of Ours 2, the label’s new collaborative album, out now via Perfect Time Music Group. The 10-track project is the sequel to 2018’s A Friend Of Ours, the Griselda cult favorite that first showcased Benny’s then-burgeoning B$F roster, and it arrives alongside the official video for “Caine Sales.” Co-headlined by Benny and Fuego Base, the album drifts between vintage boom-bap production, intricate wordplay and percussive beats, with tracks like “Make It Make Sense,” produced by Conductor Williams, showing a more soulful, introspective side. Fuego Base, OT The Real, Sule, Elcamino and Rick Hyde feature across the tracklist, which closes with “Elevate,” the Moose Tarantino-produced single released ahead of the album. A Friend Of Ours 2 caps a prolific run for the Buffalo rapper, following this spring’s Ashes In The Safe with Fuego Base and a 2025 stretch that brought Excelsior, Summertime Butch 2 and STABBED & SHOT 2 with 38 Spesh. Benny and the Black Soprano Family are on the road now on the Came A Long Way From Selling Dope Tour, with dates running through December 19 in Atlanta.