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Queen Latifah’s Full-Circle Moment: How The Rock Hall Honoree Is Giving Back To New Jersey
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,8 days ago
On the eve of her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, the Newark native is putting her hometown, her mother and affordable housing at the center of the story. Queen Latifah has spent nearly four decades telling the world where she comes from. This month, that story comes home in two ways at once. On Saturday, November 14, she will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles, receiving the Early Influence Award as part of the class of 2026. Two weeks later, on Friday, November 27, BET will premiere You Can Go Home Again, her documentary about building affordable housing in Newark, New Jersey, the city where she grew up.