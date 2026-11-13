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Michelle Williams & Kenny Lattimore – God With Us
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,8 days ago
Michelle Williams and Kenny Lattimore have joined voices on “God With Us,” a new inspirational holiday single out now via Tyscot Records. Written by Nikki Grier — who interpolated the melody of Tevin Campbell’s 1993 hit “Can We Talk?” — and produced by Harmony “H-Money” Samuels, the mid-tempo groove pairs Lattimore’s tenor with Williams’ soprano. The song was inspired by the holiday film of the same name, a modern retelling of the nativity story starring Aspen Kennedy and Ashley Olivia Fisher, with Rotimi, Gregory Alan Williams, Roger Guenveur Smith and Clifton Powell. The film premieres in select theaters on November 13, 2026, the same day the single arrives on all major digital platforms. “God With Us” is the first offering from the film’s forthcoming soundtrack, due this holiday season.