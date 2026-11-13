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Caitlin Clark’s Debut Picture Book Hits No. 1 On The New York Times Best Seller List
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,8 days ago
Eight days after it hit shelves, EXTRAordinary! made the Indiana Fever star the first WNBA player to top the list as an author. Caitlin Clark has added a line to her résumé that no WNBA player before her has ever held: No. 1 New York Times bestselling author. Her debut children’s picture book, EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams, debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times children’s picture books best-seller list on Wednesday, November 11 — a little more than a week after the book was published on November 3 by Random House Books for Young Readers.