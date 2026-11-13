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AIA Firm Survey Report Reveals Trends Shaping the Business of Architecture
8 days ago
The American Institute of Architects has released The Business of Architecture 2026. Based on data from nearly 900 architecture firms, the report found that U.S. architecture firms generated $121.7 billion in gross billings in 2025, with 54% of revenue tied to new construction projects, reflecting the profession’s continued growth and evolving market mix.