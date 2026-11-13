undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Davido, Ludacris, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Organized Noize and More Honored at Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,8 days ago
The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF), a first-of-its-kind cultural institution and joint initiative of the Black American Music Association and the Black American Music Foundation, has announced the ceremony and plans for its Black History Month Class of 2027 Induction. The Crown Jewel of Excellence Black History Month Class of 2027 Induction will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2027. The Crown Jewel of Excellence emblems for February 2027 — and for every class of inductees moving forward — will continue to be added at the BMEWOF’s location in historic downtown Atlanta, at the intersection of M.L.K. Jr. Drive and Northside Drive, adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta’s all-new Signia by Hilton Hotel will serve as the host hotel for the celebration.