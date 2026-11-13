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KPop Demon Hunters Sets 2027 Golden World Tour Dates Across North America, The U.K. And Europe
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,8 days ago
HUNTR/X are leaving the screen for the arena, as Netflix and AEG Presents turn the animated phenomenon into a 2027 global live production. KPop Demon Hunters is officially going on tour. Netflix and AEG Presents have announced the KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour, presented by Mastercard, launching June 5, 2027, in Baltimore and running through October 23, 2027, in London in its first announced slate. The initial routing covers 35 cities and 61 performances across North America, the U.K. and Europe, and it is only the first phase: the full tour is expected to visit nearly 50 cities with more than 150 performances across 2027 and 2028, with additional dates for Asia Pacific and Latin America still to be announced.