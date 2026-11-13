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Second Chance Sale at Redlands Japanese Cultural Center
By Rafu Shimpo,10 days ago
The Second Chance Sale will be held at the Redlands Japanese Cultural Center (RJCC), 542 E. Stuart Ave., Unit B, Redlands, on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. RJCC will be expanding its educational and cultural program offerings. This requires making hard decisions on management, prioritization, and effective utilization of spaces, materials, and resources.