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CHANMINA – History
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,8 days ago
CHANMINA has released the official music video for “History,” a track from her new album LEGEND. Sung entirely in English, the song explores the pain that can come with love, and the video arrives as the album’s latest visual. History also serves as the theme song for the film First Voice. LEGEND features 13 tracks, including collaborations and solo cuts, and began streaming on November 11, with a CD package edition set to follow on December 16 through her official release channels worldwide for fans everywhere.