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Lamar Jackson Out 6 To 10 Weeks After Surgery On Broken, Dislocated Thumb
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,8 days ago
The Ravens finally put a timeline on their quarterback’s season — and it runs through the heart of their playoff hopes. The Baltimore Ravens have confirmed what their season has been dreading for nearly two weeks. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is recovering from surgery on a broken and dislocated thumb on his throwing hand, and injuries of this type typically take six to 10 weeks to heal, head coach Jesse Minter said in a statement released by the team on Friday. There is no set return date, and the Ravens acknowledged Jackson’s progress — not the calendar — will decide when, or whether, he plays again this season.