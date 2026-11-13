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IShowSpeed Wins Streamer Of The Year For The Third Straight Year At The 2026 Streamer Awards
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,8 days ago
Kai Cenat, Katie B and Vanillamace also took home three awards each on a night that belonged to streaming’s biggest names. IShowSpeed is still the name to beat in livestreaming. The 2026 Streamer Awards took place on Thursday, November 12, in Los Angeles, and for the third consecutive year the night’s biggest prize, Streamer of the Year, went to IShowSpeed. He did not leave with just the one trophy, either. By the end of the ceremony, hosted by QTCinderella and Caroline Kwan, he was one of four creators tied at the top of the winners’ table with three awards apiece.