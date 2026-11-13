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Miky Woodz – HIT AND RUN
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,8 days ago
Miky Woodz returns with the official video for ‘HIT AND RUN,’ released through Rimas Entertainment. The Puerto Rican rapper delivers the new visual via his official channel, continuing a run that has made him one of Latin trap and reggaeton’s most consistent voices. The release is accompanied by official streaming links through Rimas Music, giving fans a direct route to the single alongside the video.