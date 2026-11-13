undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Phil Wickham – O Holy Night (Adoration)
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,8 days ago
Phil Wickham has released the official music video for “O Holy Night (Adoration),” a new Christmas performance that puts his vocal at the center of the holiday classic. Presented with Christmas trees and a wreath in a bright, window-lined setting, the video keeps the focus on Wickham as he delivers the song directly to camera. The release arrives ahead of the holiday season, with the song available to stream or download now through his official link. Fans can also connect with Wickham through the official social links shared in the video description.