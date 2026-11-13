undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Orcas Island terminal cracks restrict trucks, shift freight to barges
By Steve Mosco,9 days ago
Fatigue cracks in two steel supports beneath the Orcas Island ferry terminal transfer span have restricted truck traffic and pushed some essential freight onto commercial barges while emergency repairs move ahead. Washington State Ferries engineers discovered the cracks during a routine inspection of the underside of the transfer span, the...
1