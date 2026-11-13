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Only you can prevent geographic illiteracy
By Joel Milton,10 days ago
Learning how to operate a tug or towboat is not easy. Learning how to handle barges is orders of magnitude more difficult. I’m referring to the actual boat- and barge-handling, the throttle and rudder actions that make things happen, and nothing else. For a trainee, it is usually a formidable and overwhelming experience, especially early on. And it’s not exactly easy for the trainer.