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Women’s Basketball: No. 15 TCU sends out 31 assists during blowout win over Southeastern Louisiana
By Russell Hodges,10 days ago
The Horned Frogs rolled for a 106-47 victory on Thursday. The No. 15-ranked TCU women’s basketball team nearly broke the school record for assists in a game Thursday evening. Sending out 31 assists, the most in a game under coach Mark Campbell, the Horned Frogs rolled for a 106-47 blowout victory over Southeastern Louisiana. Jadyn Wooten led all TCU players with 10 assists, Lanie Grant added seven assists with 14 points and Clara Silva posted 20 points and eight rebounds in the win.