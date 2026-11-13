undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Luigi Mangione Protest Documentary You Need to See
By Max Rivlin-Nadler,9 days ago
During the trial of Luigi Mangione, much of the coverage was focused on three women called the Mangionistas: Whether they are extremists, whether they should have press passes, whether they are simply bubbleheaded fangirls swooning over an objectively hot convicted killer. But much of the sensationalist, often sexist coverage has obscured the deeper issues that the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson has pushed to the surface: The fact that in a nation as wealthy as the U.S., citizens are regularly dying or, at best, going into debt, due to the exorbitant cost of healthcare—and will, as of next year, be left even more vulnerable thanks to Trump's Medicaid cuts, which threaten coverage for nearly a million New Yorkers and institute work requirements to obtain basic coverage.