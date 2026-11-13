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Cleveland-Cliffs to recall workers at Ontario steel plant
By Jacob Lorinc,10 days ago
Cleveland-Cliffs will recall 175 laid-off Stelco workers in Hamilton, Ontario, on Dec. 1 and retroactively compensate them for standard wages. The recall resolves a dispute after Canada accused Cleveland-Cliffs of breaching job commitments tied to its 2024 Stelco acquisition. Cleveland-Cliffs said customers committed to resume purchases, though restarting production will...