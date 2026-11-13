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Trump to extend shipping waiver for oil, fertilizer
By Jennifer A. Dlouhy,9 days ago
President Donald Trump extended the Jones Act waiver by 90 days, effective Nov. 16, allowing continued foreign-flagged shipments between U.S. ports. Officials said 90 million additional barrels have moved between U.S. ports since March, helping ease energy disruptions caused by the Iran war. The waiver retains case-by-case reviews requiring consultation...