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Amanda Nunes side-by-side pics: Here’s what UFC 334 co-headliner looks like after more than three years away
By Jesse Holland,9 days ago
Amanda Nunes has not competed since June of 2023. “Lioness,” who held championship titles at both bantamweight (135 lbs.) and featherweight (145 lbs.), makes her return to competition against Olympic gold medalist and former ATT teammate Kayla Harrison in the UFC 334 co-main event this Sat. (Nov. 14, 2026) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.