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Developer prepares Idylwood church site for future townhomes
By Angela Woolsey,10 days ago
Within the next few years, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will welcome dozens of new neighbors to the Idylwood property where it has stood for nearly six decades. The developer EYA announced earlier this month (Nov. 4) that it has officially closed an acquisition of undeveloped land behind the church at 7526 Idylwood Road for Idylwood Hill, a 70-unit townhouse community expected to be fully delivered in late 2028.
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