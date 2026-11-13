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Jeff Yates Named to Halsey Real Estate Team in LR
By AMP Staff,9 days ago
Jeff Yates has been named executive broker for Halsey Real Estate in Little Rock. Yates specializes in office and retail properties. Since entering the industry in 1995, he has facilitated the leasing, sale and development of more than three million square feet of commercial space. His experience includes single-tenant and multi-tenant retail centers, medical properties and low-rise and high-rise office buildings, according to a press release, and his past and present projects include Little Rock Technology Park, Midtown Medical, Doctors Building, Ortho Arkansas, The Pediatric Clinic and Plaza West.