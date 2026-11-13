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Offset's Detroit Casino Debt Case Turns on Default Procedure and Michigan Check Law
By Javier Rodriguez,9 days ago
MotorCity Casino Hotel can pursue a default in its lawsuit alleging that Offset owes $100,000 on a casino credit line, after the rapper failed to respond by the court’s deadline, according to Casino.org’s account of a Wayne County scheduling order. The report says Judge Qiana Denise Lillard directed the casino to file for entry of default and submit a motion for default judgment; it said the motion hearing was set for October 23.
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