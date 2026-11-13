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Shapiro Administration invests nearly $13 million into improving traffic safety in PA
By 69 News,10 days ago
PENNSYLVANIA - On Friday, PennDOT announced that it will distribute approximately $12.9 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding to 29 municipalities statewide, funding 33 safety projects. The Shapiro Administration says this investment supports its commitment to safer, more connected communities. “Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, we’re investing in communities across...