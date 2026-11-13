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Simplified: Bikes, recounts and football
By Megan Raposamore posts,9 days ago
Hit up the barre.* Barre3 Sioux Falls' semi-annual sale will kick off Monday with 25% off class packs. It's a great time to stock up on class packs or to try out a workout that will leave you feeling balanced in body and mind. (Or if you just need 45 minutes for yourself during a busy holiday season). Follow on Facebook and Instagram for updates when the sale is live.