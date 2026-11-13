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Lauren Boebert loses her 4th Congressional District seat to Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher
By Jennifer Brown,10 days ago
HIGHLANDS RANCH — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has lost her reelection bid in the Colorado congressional district most favorable to Republicans, becoming one of the highest-profile victims of an election that upended the GOP across the country. The lighting rod Republican congresswoman, who served in Congress for six years...
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