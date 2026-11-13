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Nu Holdings Ltd Stock (NU) Moved Up by 9.85% on Nov 13: A Full Analysis
9 days ago
What is driving Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)’s stock price up today?. Nu Holdings advanced sharply as investors responded enthusiastically to the company's third-quarter earnings release, which demonstrated exceptional operating leverage and resilient profitability. The digital banking platform posted record quarterly net income, driven by robust top-line revenue growth across Latin America and an industry-leading return on equity. Accelerating monthly average revenue per active customer, coupled with a virtually stable low cost-to-serve, pushed the company's operating efficiency ratio to stronger levels. This powerful combination of customer monetization and unit economic efficiency reaffirmed the earnings power of the business model.