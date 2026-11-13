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Nebius Group NV Stock (NBIS) Moved Down by 9.00% on Nov 13: What Investors Need To Know
9 days ago
What is driving Nebius Group NV (NBIS)’s stock price down today?. Nebius Group came under considerable selling pressure during today's session as broad-based weakness across high-multiple technology equities and heightened scrutiny over capital intensity weighed heavily on the AI infrastructure sector. With institutional market participants recalibrating risk exposure amid a shifting macroeconomic backdrop, high-beta cloud infrastructure and accelerated compute providers experienced pronounced de-risking.