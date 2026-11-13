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AI Ambition Outpaces Data Readiness in Tax and Finance Functions, EY Study Finds
9 days ago
Weak data foundations and legacy operating models remain key barriers to progress. The EY 2026 Tax and Finance Operations Survey shows how tax and finance functions are shifting from AI experimentation to expectation, with leaders focused on how to generate measurable value. At the same time, geopolitical pressure and increasingly digital, real-time tax administration are raising the stakes, with the majority of organizations adapting operations and nearly two-thirds (64%) not fully prepared for real-time tax demands.