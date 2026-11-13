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Chicago electro-pop duo Drasii tap into an energy source that constantly refreshes itself
By Leor Galil,9 days ago
In early November, underground Chicago electro-pop duo Drasii issued. via two local labels: Shmee, launched by folks from outre group Chandeliers (whose lineup has included both members of Drasii), and ETC, run by beat-scene veteran Ramon “Radius” Norwood. ETC also released Drasii’s 2024 album, Spirito Celeste, and that ongoing partnership makes perfect sense. You can hear how Drasii’s sly arrangements on The Seeker, which constantly evolve through different rhythmic feels and elaborations of pulse, would appeal to a producer like Radius. On “Vertigo,” for example, Chris Kalis contributes a rigid, syncopated kick-drum pattern that sounds like a colossal stamping press, plunging the song into a cold, dungeonlike atmosphere that Lisa Armstrong underlines with her echoing vocals. The bleakness of “Vertigo” isn’t a shocking aesthetic choice in its own right, but it immediately follows “Daydream,” a warm, relaxed deep-house track with floating new-age synths and gently burbling percussion that massages your ears into a trance. Drasii could turn every song on The Seeker into a different creative path, but I’d argue they’ll do better if they keep up what they seem to be doing already—tunneling toward an idiosyncratic style that they can’t already perceive.