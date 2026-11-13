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Chicago Opera Theater revives a witty spin on The Importance of Being Earnest by film composer Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco
By Hannah Edgar,9 days ago
Poor Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco. The composer wrote prolifically for a number of instruments—including piano, violin, voice, and especially guitar—and left behind a huge body of work when he passed away in 1968. After fleeing Italy in 1939 to escape the Holocaust, he wrote scores for some two hundred Hollywood films, but only film-music buffs and classical guitarists seem to care. He doesn’t get nearly as much love as his fellow emigré and film composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold, who’s experiencing something of a renaissance in the classical world.