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Avril Lavigne welcomes her first child: 'Our princess has arrived'
By Elizabeth Stanton,10 days ago
The “Complicated” singer announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl, on her Instagram, with a series of black-and-white photos. In one she and her partner can be seen holding the newborn’s tiny hand, in another Lavigne is cradling the baby, who is wearing a leopard-print onesie, to her chest, and in the in the last phot, there’s a dad, mom, and baby pair of checkerboard Vans sneakers sitting on a skateboard.