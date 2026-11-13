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The Partner Bottleneck: How Rescue Culture Deepens the Accounting Talent Shortage
9 days ago
When partners fix everything, staff stop learning, partners stay stuck in production and good people leave. Here is how to break the pattern before busy season. It’s 9:40 p.m. in the second week of March. A senior associate sends a return up for review with a short note: “Can you take a look? Not sure about the K-1s.” The partner opens it, sighs and fixes it. Twenty minutes, done. It feels like quality control. It feels responsible.