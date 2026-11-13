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Uniform combo revealed for Michigan Football at Oregon
By Vihaan Easwar,10 days ago
Michigan Football will wear a pretty popular uniform combo on the road this weekend against Oregon:. The Michigan football team is trekking out west for its annual battle against one of the former Pac-12 teams — a distinct oddity that accompanies conference realignment. This time, it’s down the Oregon Trail, as the Wolverines take on the Ducks, who have enjoyed a turbulent season of their own.