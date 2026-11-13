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Your Client Said ‘Yes.’ Did They Mean ‘I Understand’?
9 days ago
Clients also need to know what an item means, why the firm needs it, and what happens next. A client nods through the onboarding call. The engagement letter is signed. Then a document arrives late, a question goes unanswered, or the client assumes the firm is handling something outside the agreed scope. It’s tempting to call that a difficult client. Before doing that, check whether both sides understood the conversation in the same way.