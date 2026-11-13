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Lakers Emerge as Winners of Bold Trade Involving Polarizing Former No. 1 Pick
By Adel Ahmad,10 days ago
Few teams showed more pure conviction in the 2026 NBA offseason like the Los Angeles Lakers did. The Lakers had major roster turnover during the summer, starting with the departure of LeBron James, the NBA’s all time leading scorer, before the franchise acquired star big man Walker Kessler in one of the marquee moves of the offseason.