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RightRev Releases Suite of AI Agents ‘Dedicated Solely to the Revenue Number’
9 days ago
RightRev has introduced RightAgents, which the company describes as AI agents that work under finance team oversight to keep revenue accurate, explainable, and audit-ready. Automated revenue recognition solutions provider RightRev has introduced RightAgents, which the company describes as AI agents that work under finance team oversight to keep revenue accurate, explainable, and audit-ready.